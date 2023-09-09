For 11 years, James Hambrick has been chief of the Mt. Juliet Police Department and a staple in the Mt. Juliet community.
As the Mt. Juliet Police Department broke ground on its new headquarters last Friday, it was announced that Hambrick would be retiring in December and will be passing the title to current deputy chief Michael Mullins, 48, who was promoted alongside Hambrick 11 years ago.
Hambrick was born and raised in Nashville before he moved to Mt. Juliet in 1994. The 61-year-old has been working for the department for 28 years, but before that, he hadn’t considered a career in criminal justice.
“I really didn’t have law enforcement on my mind,” Hambrick said. “I was recruited into law enforcement. I have brother-in-laws that are twins that are both in the law enforcement field, so I had some people to talk to about it. I did research on my own as well. I read different books about it. I prayed about it. I got a confirmation from the Lord, so I came and talked to the chief at that time.”
After beginning his time in the department with dispatch, Hambrick said that some of the most memorable aspects of his time with the Mt. Juliet Police Department was advancing through the ranks and to witness both the transformation of the agency and of the city.
“When we both started, Mt. Juliet was nothing like it is today,” Hambrick said. “To see the growth and everything that’s taken place, I couldn’t put my finger on just one memorable aspect.”
Mullins grew up in Lebanon and was pursuing a major in criminal justice when he began his time with the department. At the time, he was working security at a department store.
“One of my co-workers there knew that I was in school, what I was wanting to do, and she knew that the (the Mt. Juliet police chief at the time), and she says, ‘Hey, I’ll put a word in for you with my friend if you’re interested in going to work there,’ ” Mullins said. “I got a phone call from the chief. I came up (to headquarters), and he says, ‘I don’t have anywhere for you right now, but if you want to start volunteering, I can put you in dispatch.’ ”
Mullins volunteered in dispatch for approximately six months before a part-time position opened up and eventually transitioned to working full-time in dispatch. He’s now worked for the Mt. Juliet Police Department for 26 years.
During that time, Mullins has worked under five different chiefs of police.
“For me, the memorable experiences were working for each of those different individuals, who were very different individuals,” Mullins said. “I was learning from those transitions and the good things that come out of those, and then, some of the difficulties (that come out of them). There’s a saying in law enforcement, but I don’t think it’s isolated to justice. The two things people hate more than anything is the way (things are) right now, and then, the other thing is change.”
Because he’s worked in most departments at the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Mullins has seen how transitions affect different parts of the organization. The easiest facet of this transition, Mullins says, is that the department won’t be changing the way it does things.
“I think this (transition’s) gonna be easier than some of the ones that we’ve had in the past,” Mullins said. “What we experienced in the past in changing from one chief to the next is each one of those brought in a cultural change to the department. Me and James have worked together so long and essentially being tied to the hip since when we both got promoted to an executive level. The culture that the chief has established is very much part of my DNA.”
Watching the transitions of chiefs that came before him has also helped Hambrick prepare for his own retirement.
“I was learning what to do and what not to do,” Hambrick said. “I’ve always wanted to better and to (follow) the old addage of leaving it better than you found it.”
When Hambrick retires in December, Capt. Tyler Chandler, who will be stepping into the role of deputy chief, will be at Mullins’ side.
“I am truly grateful for this next chapter and humbled to serve my home and the best community,” Chandler said. “It is an honor to continue supporting the dedicated men and women of Team MJPD and serve alongside Chief Mullins. Together, we will strive to ensure the safety and well-being of our community, working diligently to maintain the trust that has been placed in us.”
Hambrick said that one of the reasons that Mullins and Chandler were the best fit for the position was because of the way they positioned themselves.
“Working as administrative staff, every one of us brings something different and unique to that table,” Hambrick said. “I was praying that this was the path forward, that this was the way it would happen, and I’m so glad it’s happening like it is. We’ve had someone from from the outside come in before, and it just didn’t serve us well as an agency and as a community. Knowing the culture that’s here, knowing people that’s here, knowing what we do and how we do it here, it to me is a no brainer to just promote within and keep things going as they are.”
When Hambrick’s time at the Mt. Juliet Police Department ends, he’ll still be as busy as ever.
“I recently took a pastoral position in Franklin, at First Missionary Baptist Church, so I’ll be starting there in October,” Hambrick said. “I’ll also be doing a non-profit. I started a non-profit that’s a mentoring academy called the Chief’s Camp. I’m trying to engage young men, because our young men right now need help.”
Mullins said that while the way that the Mt. Juliet Police Department does things won’t change, things will still be different in the office without Hambrick around.
“For me and Tyler, we’re losing our mentor,” Mullins said. “We’re losing a very close personal friend of ours. Me and (Hambrick) were on midnight patrol. When when I first went on the road, he was my corporal on patrol. I’ve been with James the whole way, and the office will be different for sure. It’s going to be impactful. It’s gonna be noticeable. Not having James here is gonna be a big deal.
“One of the big initiatives that I want to roll out after the first year and try to build on is I want to implement a a comprehensive wellness plan for employees, not just for the officers, but for of all of our employees. It’d be focusing on, not just physical health, but mental health, and spiritual health.”
