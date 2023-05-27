The answer is … discomfort, embarrassment and anxiety.
The question is …
A. What emotions I feel after realizing how much time and energy I’ve invested in any reality show on Bravo (Scandoval, anyone)?
B. What do I feel like at my yearly visit to the gynecologist?
C. All of the above.
If you answered B, you’re correct … Bravo is mindless entertainment and harmless. I’ll die on that hill.
I hate going to this appointment … hate … it … with a passion. But it could no longer be avoided, because it’s been three years since my last exam. I’m getting older, and so it goes.
It’s not that I hate my doctor. On the contrary, she’s been with me from the beginning. She knew me before I became a mom. She delivered my boys. She’s watched me go from a 20-something know-it-all who insisted natural childbirth was the only option for me (having had an epidural with both children) to an almost 50-year-old who whines about hot flashes and still giggles during the breast exam. I love her but hate the reason I’m here.
Anywho, the visit always starts with a nurse calling my name. She leads us back to the first and most stressful part of my exam … the weigh-in. We exchange pleasantries, and when we reach that big, impersonal piece of gadgetry, I say the same thing. I always say, “Can’t I just tell you how much I weigh instead of me getting on the scale?”
She shows little emotion, laughs half-heartedly, and stands there — with iPad chart in hand — patiently waiting for me to climb on. I removed my shoes, socks, earrings, reading glasses, and watch. Then, I close my eyes. Before she moves the weight slide further over to the right than I’d like, the excuses begin … “I’m a little bloated today. I had sushi and lots of soy sauce last night. I think this is the scale that always says I weigh five pounds more than I do. Is this the same scale from your old office or a new one? Would it be ok to bring my scale from home next time?”
I make it through the weight check without panicking or passing out. Then, it’s off to the next destination — the exam room.
As warm as decorators try to make these rooms feel, they seldom succeed. If a physician wants to make you feel comfortable, why not hang a television on the ceiling and provide snacks? I’d rather watch the weather channel with a bag of pretzels than look at blown-up photographs showing the stages of uterus degeneration.
When I enter, the nurse follows and begins to make notes as I respond to her questions. Since she’s using an iPad, there’s no way to find out what she’s writing about me. She takes my blood pressure and tells me the doctor will arrive shortly. This is my cue to “un-suit up.”
A few minutes go by before I hear a knock, and in walks the doctor. The banter we exchange is different these days. Our conversation has evolved from talk about monthly cycles, breast tenderness, and birth control to bone density, menopause, and colon health. Following the breast exam, it was time for her to repeat “scootch on down a little more” at least four times before the conclusion of our little visit.
I make my last stop at the check-out counter. The medical assistant typed some notes and told me they would file with my insurance, so I didn’t have to pay anything today. I turned to leave, and she shouted, “Wait, wait. We need to schedule your appointment for 2024.”
I reply, “Already? I just finished 2023.”
She was unamused, saying, “Morning or afternoon?”
I answer, “Same time next year … can’t wait.”
