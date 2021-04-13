MJHS holding free girls basketball clinics this spring
Mt. Juliet High coach Jennifer Wilson is hosting three free girls’ basketball clinics for grades 1-8 will be held this spring. They will be held from 2-3 p.m. April 25 and 10-11 a.m. May 1 and 22. To register, go MJsportszone.com, click on “Free girls basketball kids clinics” and use the QR code. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.
