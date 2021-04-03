Wilson Central HOF nominees acceptedNominees for the third class of the Wilson Central Sports Hall of Fame are being accepted through April 9.
Forms may be obtained online at wilsoncentralsports.com and must be returned to the school’s front office by 3:45 p.m. April 9 or emailed to athletic director David Jennings at JenningsD@wcschools.com.
