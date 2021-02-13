Signups for the Lebanon Girls Softball Association are under way at www. lebanongirlssoftbball.com.
The league is for females ages 3-4 as of June 30 of this year.
Fourteen-year-olds cannot be a member of a high school team.
Late registration begins Feb. 21 with a late fee of $25.
Player evaluation days are set for Feb. 20 and 27 with practices to begin March 8.
For more information, email questions to lebanon girlssoftball@gmail.com.
