Community celebration for LHS girls basketball Wednesday nightLebanon fans unable to get into Murphy Center (or even those who were there) to cheer on the Devilettes during their run in the state tournament can celebrate their season from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday inside Campbell Brandon Gym at LHS. Team posters will be available for free and players will be available for autographs and photos. Trophies won by the team, including the District 9-AAA and Region 5-AAA championship plaques and the state runner-up silver ball will be on display as well as the 1971 championship trophy.

