MJ4Hope Golf Scramble May 7The MJ4Hope Spring Golf Scramble & Reunion will be held May 7 with a noon registration and a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Course. Proceeds will go to benefit Annette Gibson as part of the organization’s mission to give back to Mt. Juliet High alumni and members of the community who need hope during a time of medical crisis. Gibson has battled multiple sclerosis for over 20 years and is frequently hospitalized, forcing her family to time off work. Register at mj4hope.org.
MJHS Softball Camp June 7-8The Mt. Juliet High School Softball Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 7 for K-4 and the same hours June 8 for grades 5-8. It will be run by Lady Bear coach Kevin Costley, assistant coaches and current and former MJHS players. Cost is $50. To access an entry form, go to the Mt. Juliet High Softball Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Titans football camp June 10Mt. Juliet High School is one of five stops this summer for a series of Tennessee Titans football camps for ages 7-14. The camp will be at Mel Brown Athletic Complex June 10. High school coaches and former Titans players will lead the camps. For more information, visit tennesseetitans.com/community/youth-football-camps.
