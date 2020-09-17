Blue Devil Football Foundation golf scramble Saturday
A check for $10,000 and a zero turn mower are among the prizes available for participants at the annual Blue Devil Football Foundation Scramble, set for this Saturday at Pine Creek Golf Course. Spots remain for three additional four-member scramble teams to round out the field. Entry fee is $500 per team with breakfast and lunch provided along with cart, green fees and a gift bag. An 8 a.m. shotgun start is planned. Tournament proceeds will benefit the Blue Devil Football Foundation. To register a team or to sponsor a hole, contact Troy Davis at (615) 486-9609.
