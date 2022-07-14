Thelma Blair, 68, passed away on July 7, 2022, at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.
She leaves to mourn her passing: her children, Wayne (Angela) Blair, Felicia (Marcus) Blair, Tiffany Blair, Latoya (Jeffery) Blair, Tamika (Keenan) Bass; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral service immediately following at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 600 28th Ave. North in Nashville.
Pastor Derrick Moore will be the eulogist.
Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
