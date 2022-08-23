A biotechnology industry giant, Thermo Fisher Scientific, celebrated Monday’s opening of a 400,000-square-foot facility in Lebanon.
The facility is engineered to meet the demand for bioprocessing materials needed in the production of vaccines and therapies for cancer as well as other diseases.
The site represents a $105-million investment in Wilson County and brings with it the promise of 1,400 new jobs.
“Our employees are passionate about serving science,” said Michel Lagarde, the Thermo Fisher Scientific chief operating officer. “We are dedicated to making the world better, safer and healthier … we need to continue to invest in capacity to keep up with demand.”
Lagarde indicated that the primary customer of the Lebanon site would be pharmaceutical companies that use the products in the distribution of vaccines and other therapeutics.
For one Thermo Fisher employee, his company’s medical technologies had a genuine impact.
“Immediately after graduating from college, I started working in the biotech industry in the Boston area,” Steve Bellanti said. “I worked primarily in downstream manufacturing. Soon after being promoted to my first supervisory role, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.”
The 29-year-old said that he was afflicted with the life-changing illness “seemingly overnight” and that it “threw a wrench in his gear.”
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic auto-immune disease that attacks your colon. Its symptoms are severe.
“I could not even go to the grocery store,” Bellanti said. “I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. I was living with a monster inside me. I battled this disease for nearly 10 years, hopping from one biologic to the next, with endless doctor appointments, hoping one day that the industry I was involved in would develop the therapy I needed.”
Bellanti kept working. He attended support groups and tried several treatments, but he always found himself back on steroids or biologics.
“The decision always looming in front of me was to have a total colectomy,” Bellanti. “It’s easy to get down on yourself when experiencing something like this. It can be tough to stay positive.”
However, thanks to modern biotechnology advancements, the prospect of a colectomy appeared less dire.
I was thankful for modern medicine, the biotech industry, and for the rapid advancement in technology therapies to treat the disease,” Bellanti said. “I felt indebted to people just like me who work for our customers and other biotech companies to make therapies available to patients just like me. Beyond that, I have the same gratitude for the suppliers of biotechnology being in the industry, ones just like us, who help enable customers to make the world a better place. It was a very pertinent reminder that what we do transforms people’s lives.”
Thermo Fisher representatives know the impact that the company’s technology has on patients’ livelihoods.
“Customers depend on our best-in-class technologies, services and expertise,” said Daniella Cramp, senior vice president and president of bioproduction for Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This continued investment in bioprocessing manufacturing allows us to better serve them in delivering greater supply through scalable solutions. As the largest single-use manufacturing site in Thermo Fisher’s network and one of the largest in the world, the Lebanon facility near Nashville enables customers to bring medicines to patients faster than ever before.”
The Lebanon facility will manufacture customizable, single-use BioProcess Containers and fluid transfer assembly systems that are in high demand by biopharma companies. The Lebanon site employs approximately 300 people, and the completed facility will create 1,400 new jobs in roles across engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing, site leadership and more.
That may all sound like a lot of industry jargon, but J. Dustin Warner, the Thermo Fisher Scientific director of operations and site lead in Nashville, boiled it down.
“These containers are holding essentially the ingredients that manufacture the medicines,” Warner said. “At this point, our main concern is particulate control. They want to keep it as clean as they can. The air changes every 60 seconds in this room. After we are done assembling (the product), we package it and send it out for sterilization. All of our packaging has been configured to ensure integrity in transit.”
Employees on the floor work 12-hour shifts.
“Right now, a schedule is working Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday,” Warner said. “Next week, they work Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, so it allows for them to have a three-day weekend every weekend. It allows for overtime. It has been a big attraction to get people in here.”
His tenure at Thermo Fisher Scientific has also contributed to his educational advancement.
“Educational reimbursement is a huge benefit we offer as well and one I took advantage of myself,” Warner said. “I started as an operator on the floor, and worked my way up through various leadership positions, went to school, got my degree in operation management, then went back and got an MBA (masters degree in business administration.)”
