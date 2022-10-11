During its latest monthly meeting, the Wilson County Budget Committee discussed the prospect of providing election workers a raise.
No votes were taken on the matter, but there was a lengthy conversation about getting those poll workers up to a competitive market rate.
Last year, Wilson County commissioned a pay study for all its employees to see how its wages stacked against comparable and nearby districts.
Prompting the pay study was an apparent exodus of emergency first responder personnel. The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency was bleeding workers faster than it could replace them, and local officials sounded the alarm.
When the results came back in the early spring of this year, the Wilson County Commission moved to get the county employees up to a competitive rate. Most of those raises officially went into effect with the latest budget. However, election workers were not among the employees to be on the receiving end of any raises.
Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith conducted a search similar in scope to the pay study of how much other places are paying their poll workers and found results, not unlike the ones found in the pay study for other county employees.
“I put together 60-something counties to get an idea of what they are paying their election officers and poll workers,” Smith said. “We are a little bit low, and I would always say that our poll workers deserve everything we can give them. They work hard.”
According to Smith and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, paying the poll workers a competitive wage would cost approximately $18,000 annually.
Smith indicated that her intention is to discuss the matter with her governing board, the Wilson County Election Commission, during its next meeting.
“I don’t think they would have a problem with it,” Smith said. “The election commission had discussed it vaguely. I just came in in January and was asked not to ask for money right from the very beginning. I thought that was a good plan.”
Smith argued that the election workers deserve the money for their long hours.
Wilson County Commissioner Robert Fields commented at the meeting that “(election) days can get pretty long.”
It’s not about the money for most of them, according to Smith.
“Many of them do it because it is a civic duty,” Smith said. “But, do I think they deserve a raise, absolutely. They work hard. They do a great job.”
Depending on what a poll worker does, their pay can vary.
“It’s anywhere from $125 to, last time, I gave them some for mileage, $200-250 some of them made,” Smith said. “Some set up, and they do more work. It’s by position. Each county pays by position based on what their job is. Some have more responsibilities than others.”
Newly-elected Wilson County commissioner Tyler Chandler indicated his support for the proposal.
“We can show them the favor and that we appreciate what they do and value what they do,” Chandler said.
Wilson County commissioner Diane Weathers, a sitting member on the budget committee, remarked that while she is not against the increase, the “timing is bad.”
Weathers pointed to how that the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) raises were done unconventionally because it was required to stop the bleeding but that the other raises did not come into play until the passage of the budget.
“We have a process that we have to follow,” Weathers said at the meeting.
While everyone at the meeting favored raising the wages for poll workers, no vote was taken. Committee members did indicate a desire to revisit it down the road.
