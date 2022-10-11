POLL WORKERS

Wilson County poll workers attended a daylong election institute over the summer.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

During its latest monthly meeting, the Wilson County Budget Committee discussed the prospect of providing election workers a raise.

No votes were taken on the matter, but there was a lengthy conversation about getting those poll workers up to a competitive market rate.

