On Friday, our middle daughter graduates from college. And that morning, her brother, a college freshman, is done with school as well.
That means that by Saturday, our empty nest will come crashing to the ground.
When our youngest left for school last August, I was pretty sure life was over. And for about three weeks, I was super sad … like really, really sad. And my husband wasn’t much better.
To get over of our little pity party, we decided to take a quick trip, a trip that was completely unplanned and spur of the moment. We literally only took carry-on bags and no other luggage. We were rebels.
And while we were on this trip, we didn’t have to worry about who was taking the kids to school, who was getting them to their games, or whether they were having dinner. We didn’t have to call to remind them to do their homework, feed the dogs, or wash their clothes. And most importantly, we didn’t worry if the kids were destroying the house while we were gone, because they were already gone.
When we returned, the dogs were alive; the house still smelled of my favorite candle; and there were no dirty dishes waiting for me in the sink.
And just like that, we were no longer so sad.
Since then, we’ve taken a few more trips, gone to the movies in the middle of the week, met other adults for dinner on a Tuesday, gone to trivia night on a Wednesday, spent the night in Nashville after a game, slept late at least every other Saturday, and on lots of Sundays, we’ve binge watched Netflix for hours and hours.
Yep, definitely none of that is sad either.
But as they say, all good things eventually do come to an end, much like our daughter’s senior-year lease and our son’s freshman meal plan. So after celebrating our daughter’s graduation, we will be packing the kids up and bringing them home … to roost.
Neither seem too happy that they’ll go from their fun, fancy-free, adult life to once again living at home, but as we explained, they’re not the only ones who will miss their newfound freedom.
So, while their return to the nest will be brief, we plan to share some of the new grounds rules we’ve gleaned from the past year of empty-nesting. Those include but are not limited to: dinner being sometimes available, sometimes not, only being able to Tivo a show if your name is on the Dish bill, no friends coming over if we’re binge-watching in pajamas, having dibs on all of the leftover food in the fridge that comes from a restaurant, the thermostat being permanently set at 68 (and if you don’t like it, put on a sweater), and most importantly, if we decide to take a quick trip, having to go stay somewhere else while we’re gone.
It should be a fun summer … so stay tuned.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.