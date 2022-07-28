Just like in years past, Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools teachers returned to the classroom, but this year, throngs of supporters waved them on.

In a show of solidarity for educators, community members awaited the teachers’ arrival back to school this week. Parents and students alike cheered on those instructors on various campuses across the county. Some teachers at Winfree Bryant Middle School indicated that the support on Wednesday was overwhelming.

