Just like in years past, Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools teachers returned to the classroom, but this year, throngs of supporters waved them on.
In a show of solidarity for educators, community members awaited the teachers’ arrival back to school this week. Parents and students alike cheered on those instructors on various campuses across the county. Some teachers at Winfree Bryant Middle School indicated that the support on Wednesday was overwhelming.
“Sometimes, we don’t feel the most supported, but that was just amazing,” said Kendra Hermon, an education assistant in the Lebanon Special School District. “I’ve always felt supported by the district. It’s just, sometimes, as teachers, we have a hard go at it. It’s just the era that we live in now.”
As Hermon put it, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We want to be with our kids, to be teaching, and this just makes us know that what we are doing is making a difference,” Hermon said. “We see it in the classroom, but to have that support just shows us even more that the community is behind us as well.”
Hermon works alongside Chelsea England in the latter’s pre-K classroom. England described the reception as “amazing, wonderful and supportive.”
“It was the best way to walk back in,” England said. “I have worked in other districts, and it is not like this everywhere. Lebanon Special School District is the best place to work, and I am so thankful for all that support as I walked in.”
Another educator, Cara Solava, remarked that the support couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It’s nice to see parents and kids, you know ... there were a lot of kids out there too,” Solava said. “I think the support is most important this year.”
Among the crowd and waving signs was Georgia Franklin. Franklin used to work in the office at Lebanon High School, but she quipped that “she is too old to be working now,” but not too old to get out and support teachers.
“We need teachers so badly, and I think teachers sometimes do not get the recognition that they need,” Franklin said. “I have been connected with teachers all my life. We want them to start the new year on the right foot.”
Lebanon Special School District Director Brian Hutto was all smiles at the start of the teacher in-service training about the supportive turnout.
“The amount of support from the community is great,” Hutto said. “We talk about the community all the time, but to see them take part of their day, get outside and celebrate our teachers really confirms it.”
The first-year director remarked that the teachers are simply getting the treatment they deserve.
“Teachers are rock stars, and we want to make sure they feel that way,” Hutto said.
Wilson County Schools similarly rolled out the red carpet for its educators on Tuesday.
“We are thankful, so very thankful, for the support from the community,” said Mt. Juliet High School Principal Beverly Sharpe.
Over on the other side of the county, Watertown High School assistant principal Emily Adkisson remarked of how the gesture from the community meant so much.
“It was very nice to see parents and community members waving signs and to be excited about teachers returning,” Adkisson said. “It meant a lot to see our whole community and our parents that they support all educators.”
The event featured contributions from community members, individuals and businesses. Still, it was organized and driven mainly by Everyone’s Wilson, the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Watertown and East Wilson Chamber of Commerce. The organizations sold signs to raise money for educational grants that area teachers can apply for in their classrooms and curricula.
