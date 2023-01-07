Debbie Jessen has to roll with the punches.
Having been the mayoral assistant in Lebanon for 29 years, Jessen points out that is a title that, with everything she does, can be misleading.
“It encompasses so much,” Jessen said. “Every four or five minutes, my life changes. I have a different set of problems to deal with. I’m the hub for the city with the citizens, and with the department heads. People call here when they’ve got a problem. You don’t get too many ‘atta boys. They want a resolution, and I try to be part of that resolution in a timely fashion. I think I’ve been appreciated for that.”
Over the course of her career, Jessen has helped four mayors run the city, had a hand in designing four buildings, watched over the budgets and guided countless members of the city council. The creative part of Jessen enjoys the parts of her job that require writing and history.
“All four of them have had very unique personalities and were very different from one another,” Jessen said of the mayors. “I’ve enjoyed learning their personalities, working with their personalities, and all four of them have in common that they have a heart for Lebanon and the most important thing to see our community grow.”
Jessen worked with Lebanon Mayor Don Fox for 15 years, mayor Phillip Craighead for eight years, mayor Bernie Ash for four years, and has worked with current mayor Rick Bell for the past two years.
“We’ve gone through so many changes,” Jessen said. “This street out here wasn’t there when I started. North Castle Heights (Avenue) wasn’t there. South Hartman (Drive) wasn’t there. When I started, we didn’t have any parks.”
Now, Lebanon has five parks and a dog park. Jessen has had a hand in all of those projects.
“A big part of it is resolving problems and keeping things on track,” Jessen said. “ Mayors would take me into meetings, because they knew that I could think out of the box. I would come up with ideas and wouldn’t drop the ball. When I left meetings, things got done.”
Jessen said that she can’t count how many people she’s grown close with and had the opportunity to help over the years. The rewarding part of her job was taking a community that she loves and seeing it grow in the right way.
She’s also helped residents in the aftermath of natural disasters.
“I’ve been through a lot of natural disasters here in the city like floods,” Jessen said. “You wade that water with the citizens and the business owners and try to help them salvage what they can. With tornados, you help them comb through what’s left of their belongings and try to rescue some of those. Part of it’s giving and helping people out.”
One of Jessen’s main goals has been to present the mayor’s office in a warm and professional way. She wants people to feel like they’ll handle a situation when it’s presented to them.
“One of her greatest skills is adjusting to other people,” Bell said. “She’s great with the public, and she’s someone who runs the office really well. She’s really someone who’s irreplaceable. There will be someone who will fill that role, but Debbie just cannot be replaced.”
Outside office, Jessen enjoys walks and traveling. She has two sons and three step-children. Her husband, Steve, has also been involved with the mayor’s office and supported her throughout the years.
“They (my children) have children, and they are my heart and soul,” Jessen said. “I’m anxious to spend more time with them and also go on more family trips.”
