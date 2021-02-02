Third-quarter surge sends Lebanon boys past Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Facing a Lebanon team rounding into form for the stretch run, Mt. Juliet gave the Blue Devils a battle during the first half before LHS’ length and athleticism overtook the Golden Bears 54-43 last Friday night.
A 21-5 run turned a 27-26 Lebanon edge into a 47-32 working margin early in the fourth quarter.
But just as the Golden Bears overcame a 15-point deficit at Lebanon in December to defeat the Blue Devils, Mt. Juliet made a run. A pair of 3-pointers by Jacob Burge during his eight-point fourth period and 5-of-10 free-throw shooting by the visitors enabled the home team to slice the margin to 49-43 via an 11-2 spurt. But a layup by Jaylen Abston and two foul shots by Jarred Hall helped LHS seal the deal and improve to 12-7 for the season and 8-5 in District 9-AAA.
“The first time we played them, make sure we play four quarters. I don’t know that we did that necessarily. The first half, we left some points out there. We turned the ball over. They did a good job of taking some things away we had been able to do. But that third quarter was big. The kids came on and executed and finished. Our defensive pressure was able to force some turnovers and we were able to score transition baskets.
“Anytime you can come down to Mt. Juliet and get a win, it’s a good night for the Blue Devils.”
Early on, it was the Golden Bears who built an early 9-4 lead before the Blue Devils drew to within 11-10 at the first-quarter break.
Corey Jones buried a corner 3-pointer to begin the second quarter to give the Blue Devils their first lead since 2-0 at 13-11. The teams went back and forth throughout the period until a free throw by Will Seats with a second left put Lebanon ahead 26-25 at halftime.
Osize Daniyan’s putback put Mt. Juliet back in front 27-26 to begin the second half before the decisive Blue Devil run keyed by center Yarin Alexander’s 10 third-period points, including a steal and slam.
“Those are the kinds of teams (long and athletic) that give us issues,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said after his Golden Bears fell to 9-14, 5-7. “Jim did a great job and the zone that they’re playing now gave us some fits. We got some good looks, we just didn’t step up and hit shots. We knew that the glass was going to be the biggest issue. I don’t know what the numbers were, but I bet they had well into double digits on the offensive glass. Really, I told my guys I was not happy with our physicality tonight. The first time we played them over there, we were the more physical team. We definitely weren’t tonight.”
Alexander led Lebanon with 17 points while Jones sank two 3s on his way to 17. Abston added eight of his 10 in the second half while Hall had eight, including a second-quarter dunk, Jackson Painter two and Seats his go-ahead free throw.
Burge buried four triples in leading Mt. Juliet with 15 points while Daniyan dropped in nine, including a reverse dunk to put the Golden Bears on the board at 2-2. Daniel Beard and Bodie Wells each finished with five, Josh Keck four in the second quarter, Owen Rodriguez a 3 in the second quarter and Kyle Taylor.
Both teams will have home-heavy schedules the rest of the way. Mt. Juliet will host Beech tonight the Bears last road trip, which isn’t much of a journey as they make their inaugural appearance at Green Hill. The Blue Devils won’t leave the confines of Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court until the district tournament. After an open date tonight, Lebanon will host Beech on Friday.
Station Camp closes out Wildcats with 13-0 run
GALLATIN — Station Camp broke a tie midway through the fourth quarter last Friday and scored the final 13 points to a 51-38 win over visiting Wilson Central.
The teams were tied 38-38 with 4:25 to play before the Bison thundered off to their 17th win of the season against five losses, 9-3 in District 9-AAA.
Eli Rice’s 13 points led Station Camp.
Adler Kerr collected 14 points and Zack Markus and Hunter Scurlock eight each as all three hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Wildcats. Ethan Thomas finished with four points and Evan Riggan two as Central slipped to 8-11, 6-7.
Wilson Central led 7-6 following the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime before Station Camp went in front 33-30 going into the fourth.
The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Jerry Vradenburg Gym today to face Gallatin.
Hughes-Malone’s 22 powers Purple Tigers to close victory
WATERTOWN — Quanterriius Hughes-Malone muscled in 22 last Friday night to power the Watertown Purple Tigers past DeKalb County 66-62.
The Purple Tigers led 17-11 following the first quarter, 26-24 at halftime and 47-34 through three as they improved to 13-5 for the season and 6-4 in District 8-A.
Eli Scarlett scored 12 points for the Purple Tigers while Gavin Clayborne collected nine, Brayden Cousino seven, Ian Fryer six in the second half, Trent Spradlin five, Brady Raines three and Kier Priest a first-quarter two.
Brayden Antoniak led four DeKalb County players in double figures with 14 points while JordanYoung sank three 3-pointers as part of his 13. Luke Jenkins swished home two triples as he and Stetson Agee each added 10 as the visitors returned to Smithville 7-10, 3-7.
Watertown had a non-district makeup game at Red Boiling Springs last night and is scheduled to host district powerhouse Upperman tonight.
Davidson, Abner lead league-leading Hawks past Portland
PORTLAND — Green Hill remained ahead of the District 9-AAA posse last Friday by bushwhacking Portland 66-33.
Paxton Davidson drained five 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter as he and Riggs Abner each knocked down 19 points for Green Hill while Trent Thomas tossed in six of his eight in the fourth quarter. Zach Blair buried a 3 and Blake Stacey, Carter Lee and Jason Burch two apiece as the Hawks improved to 11-5 for the season and 10-2 in the district.
Green Hill was ahead 17-11 at the first-quarter break and 36-23 at halftime before a 22-4 third period opened a 58-27 margin as Portland slipped to 7-17, 1-12.
The Hawks are scheduled to travel to Hendersonville tonight.
