Third-quarter surge sends Lebanon to repeat 9-AAA title

Devilettes use 12-2 run in 3rd quarter to top Beech
Wednesday’s District 9-AAA final may not have been a thing of beauty, but the final 45-38 Lebanon win was a Picasso to the Devilettes at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lebanon broke a 22-22 halftime tie with a 12-2 third quarter. After Riley Long’s foul-line jumper put Beech ahead 23-23, the Devilettes took the lead for good on two Meioshe Mason free throws and never trailed again.
Addie Grace Porter, who put in 11 of 14 free throws for the night, sealed Lebanon’s third straight district championship by knocking down 9 of 10 in the fourth quarter to finish with 16 points and retire District 9-AAA as it’s been known since 1975. LHS and the other three 9-AAA teams in Wilson County will join Cookeville in a new 9-AAAA district next year.
“In tournament time, you’re going to have some stuff that looks good and some stuff that doesn’t look good,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after the Devilettes improved to 24-4 for the season. “When you have two teams that know each other really well and they try to take away your strengths, at times, it looks like a boxing match where you’re trading punches and you got to figure out where you can hit ‘em at.
“We felt like some of the things we were in direct control of, and when we started controlling the things we could we thought we could limit some of their scoring. We cleaned some of that stuff up and made some adjustments at halftime and the kids did a great job defensively in the second half.”
The Lady Buccaneers took an early 6-2 lead before Lebanon reeled off six straight to close the first quarter ahead 8-6 as Terri Reynolds took a Porter pass on a 2-on-1 tiebreaking break with 50 seconds left,
After the teams traded scores early in the second quarter, Lebanon reeled off seven straight to go up 17-11 on Avery Harris’ three-point play.
The Lady Bucs responded with a run of their own to go up 20-19 on Jada Jones’ coast-to-coast layup 1:11 before halftime. A 3-pointer by Porter put Lebanon back in front and Laci Walmer’s 2-pointer from just inside the circle 30 seconds before the break evened the score.
Mason notched nine points and eight rebounds while Harris had seven points, Reynolds five and Asia Barr and Madison Jennings four each.
Walmer threw in three triples to lead the Lady Bucs with 15 points as Beech slipped to 16-8.
Both teams will host Region 5-AAA openers at 4 p.m. today, a day later than normal after coaches in both districts expressed wishes to play the first round today after cramming the districts into three straight nights following a week of being iced/snowed out of the gym.
Whenever it is, Lebanon, which will play at home until at least the region final, will host Henry County while Clarksville goes to Beech.
Porter was named tournament most valuable player and joined Barr and Mason on the all-tournament team, as well as Beech’s Walmer and Bri Ellis.
Lady Wave pull away from Green Hill in fourth to take third in 9-AAAGALLATIN — Green Hill and Gallatin battled it out for third place in the District 9-AAA tournament Wednesday night with the Lady Wave pulling out a 64-57 win in the fourth quarter at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Lady Hawks led 12-22 following the first quarter before Gallatin edged in front 28-27 by halftime and 48-47 going into the fourth. But the Lady Wave took the final eight minutes 16-10 to improve to 19-6 for the season.
Jeremia Montgomery led the Lady Wave with 18 points while Je’Leah Cole connected on a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 16.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 19 points while Sydnee Richetto racked up a pair of 3s on her way to 14.
Savannah Kirby also connected on a couple of triples as she and Trinity Franzen each scored six points, Ava Heilman five, Alivia Majors four, Kensley Carter two and Skylar Brumbach a free throw as Green Hill fell to 14-10.
Green Hill will open the Region 5-AAA tournament at Northeast at 4 p.m. today while Gallatin journeys to Rossview at 5 p.m. today.
Porter, Barrett earn top district honorsLebanon senior point guard Addie Grace Porter was named District 9-AAA Most Valuable Player while the Devilettes’ Cory Barrett earned his first Coach of the Year award in this league.
The Devilettes’ Meioshe Mason, Terri reynolds and Avery Harris were named to the all-district team where they are joined by Green Hill’s Sydnee Richetto and Aubrey Blankenship.
