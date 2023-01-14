Thomas Arthur Galyon, 90, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023.
Thomas Arthur Galyon, 90, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023.
He was born in Loudon County on July 25, 1932, the son of the late James Thomas Galyon and Callie Elizabeth Webb Galyon.
He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority, where he was assistant area superintendent.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon, where he had served as Sunday school teacher and deacon.
He was a 32nd degree Mason and had been a scout master.
He is survived by: his wife of 70 years, Geraldine Randolph Galyon; three children, Robin (David) Smith, Ronald (Angela) Galyon, Leslie (Phillip) Underwood; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with David Freeman officiating. Interment with military honors will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Phillip Underwood, Michael Underwood, Tommy Underwood, Todd Bradford, Adam Bradford and Russ Galyon.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until the service time.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
