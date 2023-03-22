Thomas Calhoun, 76, affectionately referred to as Hot Pappy, passed away on March 18, 2023, at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by: sisters, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Dix, devoted Elaine Calhoun; brother, Larry (Dora Lee) Calhoun; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25 from noon until 1 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 530 East Main St. in Hartsville.
The service will be conducted by pastor Denzil Bryant, with Sandra Dotson serving as the eulogist. Interment will be held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
