Thomas Earl Powell, 74, passed away on March 03, 2023, surrounded by his family at home in Lebanon.
He was born to James Earl Powell and Mary Francis Powell on Jan. 31, 1949.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thomas Earl Powell, 74, passed away on March 03, 2023, surrounded by his family at home in Lebanon.
He was born to James Earl Powell and Mary Francis Powell on Jan. 31, 1949.
Tommy attended Mt. Juliet High School. This is where he met his wife, Jerene Powell. The two were married on Dec. 4, 1971, and enjoyed a loving marriage of 51 years.
They had two children, Misty Dawn Crow and Thomas Eric Powell.
After high school, Tommy attended Falls Business College.
He later set up Wall Constructors, Inc. He and his wife ran the business for 29 years. His attention to detail and his love for building are evident in the many commercial projects he has been a part of in the Middle Tennessee area.
He is affectionately known as Pa by his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and could often be heard telling them entertaining stories, with a “hint” of exaggeration.
He loved his children and were so proud of the adults that they turned out to be and could
be heard bragging about them to whoever would listen.
He enjoyed farming with his dad, and Nannie’s Sunday dinners were a favorite tradition.
He liked a good game of cards, and there was nothing better than listening to him and Mamaw, his wife’s mother, give each other a hard time during an intense match. They would argue over which one was the best card player.
His brothers and sister were dear to him, and although he liked to pick on his nieces and nephews, there was no one prouder of them than him.
He enjoyed fellowship with his church family and was honored to serve as a deacon of Beckwith Baptist Church.
He is survived by: his wife, Jerene Powell; children, Misty Crow, Eric Powell; grandchildren, Gage Powell, Cade Powell, Macey Crow, Nevin Crow, Ella Crow; siblings: Linda Squires, Michael Powell, Gary Powell, Stanley Powell; along with numerous relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, located at 2229 North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, with Danny Tomlinson officiating and Mike Powell and David Reed speaking.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Tommy Powell.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.