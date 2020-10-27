MT. JULIET — JaMarion Thomas did all he could for depleted Mt. Juliet Christian in a weather-delayed homecoming game late Friday night at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Barry Wilmore Field.
But he was outnumbered by Middle Tennessee Christian, which had three Cougars post big numbers of their own in a 47-24 victory.
A thunderstorm delayed the opening kickoff until 9:30 p.m., 2 1/2 hours after the scheduled start. It didn’t end until after midnight.
In between, Thomas, a wide receiver converted to quarterback and running back with an injury to starter Christian Link, scored on a 31-yard run in the second quarter, a 4-yarder in the third and home runs of 94 and 46 yards in the fourth. He finished with 312 rushing yards as the Saints, down to 17 players, slipped to 1-8 and out of the Division II playoff picture at 1-5 in the East Region pending a season-ending trip to undefeated Donelson Christian’s Ken Redmond Field at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
Middle Tennessee Christian improved to 4-4 for the season and 4-1 in the East Region as the Cougars are battling Friendship Christian and King’s Academy for the coveted No. 2 seed and accompanying first-round playoff bye.
Eli Wilson scored on runs of 33 and 20 yards for MTCS. Aden Cooper fired four first-half touchdown passes, two to Harrison Gant and one to Jonathan Burns, who finished with 115 receiving yards. Hooper hit 14 of 26 passes for 2-09 yards. Watson ran for 168 yards on 12 carries.
Wilson also intercepted a pass, one of four turnovers by the Saints, who also flagged 12 times for a total of 90 yards in penalties.
