MT. JULIET — JaMarion Thomas hit a couple of home-run plays in the first half to put Mt. Juliet Christian in front and Carter Branim kicked a pair of third-quarter field goals to help the Saints extend their lead in what became their first win of the year 34-13 over Grace Christian last Friday at Barry Wilmore Field.
Grace took a 7-0 lead. Thomas tied the score with an 85-yard touchdown catch from Christian Link and put Mt. Juliet Christian ahead with a 75-yard catch-and-run from Link for a 14-7 lead going into halftime.
“The biggest issue is we had a week off and had to shake off some of the rust,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. “We got things rolling by the second quarter. We got some momentum and played pretty decent tonight.”
Link hit 18 of 28 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas caught five passes for 224 yards.
Branim buried his third-quarter field goals from 38 and 35 yards.
Rowan Cordell crossed the goal line on a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter. Tyler Barnes caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Link to help Mt. Juliet Christian go to 1-5 for the season.
Grace Baptist scored on the game’s final play before returning to Chattanooga 0-5 for both the season and in the East Region.
Mt. Juliet Christian likely needs at least one more region win to qualify for the playoffs. The Saints will travel to Bell Buckle this coming Friday to take on The Webb School at 7 p.m.
