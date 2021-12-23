Tommy Bumbalough passed away on Dec. 18, 2021 at age 77.
The funeral service, conducted by Jeff Pratt and Darrin Reynolds, is at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers are Collin Sackman, Nick Sackman, John Sackman, Chuck Bumbalough, Blake Bumbalough, and Dylan Bumbalough. Honorary pallbearers are Woody Hunt’s men’s Sunday school class at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Visitation is at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Thomas Lewis Bumbalough, Sr., was born in Sparta to Henry Lou Young Bumbalough and Lewis D. Bumbalough.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, working as a mechanic until his retirement.
In life after the Army, he was a truck driver until his second retirement, and then, he was able to use all his gifts and talents as an all-around handyman. He loved tinkering in the garage, working on vehicles, mowers, and other small engines.
He knew a lot and wasn’t afraid to tell you if you were doing wrong.
His favorite job was driving diesels.
He took his grandkids on trips when possible. Those are memories never to be forgotten.
He would give rides to strangers and even brought a few home for a shower and a place to sleep.
Mr. Bumbalough was a 47-year member of Immanuel Baptist, where he served as bus driver, baseball coach and outreach minister.
Mr. Bumbalough is survived by: the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Ella Louise Hinds Bumbalough; children, Thomas “Chuck” Bumbalough, Jr., Trayce (John) Sackman; siblings, Henrietta Conley of Murfreesboro, Naomi Dishman of Sparta, Owen David Bumbalough of Watertown, Billy Bumbalough of Murfreesboro, James Arnold Bumbalough of Sparta, Mary Ruth Mitchell of Kentucky, Henry Clay Bumbalough of Sparta; grandchildren, Krista Tisdale, Kayla Bumbalough, Blake Bumbalough, Dylan Bumbalough, Ashley Sackman, Nick Sackman, Collin Sackman; great-grandchildren, Kassidy Bumbalough, Kayden Tisdale, Opal Rose Sackman, Andrew Sackman; special cousins, Clara Ray Miller, Bettie Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Henry Lou Young Bumbalough, and father, L.D. Bumbalough, both of Sparta.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Wilson Bank and Trust in memory of Thomas L. Bumbalough.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
