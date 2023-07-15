Thomas Mark Hallums entered this world on Feb. 17, 1957, and departed this life to meet his savior on July 2, 2023.
He was the son of Thomas R. and Lola Gertrude Hallums, who were always thankful and loved him unconditionally.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 10:29 am
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 10:29 am
Thomas Mark Hallums entered this world on Feb. 17, 1957, and departed this life to meet his savior on July 2, 2023.
He was the son of Thomas R. and Lola Gertrude Hallums, who were always thankful and loved him unconditionally.
Mark loved music, dancing, plants, and animals. For several years, he lived his dream as a performer and as a dancer in Las Vegas. Later, he lived and worked in various states in the same profession.
When he returned to Lebanon he was employed with ESC in Mt. Juliet until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, William “Bill” and Cornelia Boston Hallums; maternal grandparents, Charles Franklin Hibdon and Ruby Massey (John) Buhler; aunts, Charlotte Cassetty, Minnett Nettles, Vissia Hudson; uncles, James Hibdon, Charles Hallums; and his beloved dog, Pya.
He is survived by: aunts and uncles, Lillian (Dallas) Plumlee, Nancy (George) Allen, Billie Frances Hibdon, Delores DeWitt; cousins, Lori (Richard) Merrell, Robin (Tommy) Trevathan, Deborah (Joe) Gravens, Patricia (Jerry) Carr, Teresa (Dean) Lewis, Tina Hallums, Todd Hallums, Natalyn (Perry) Slaughter, Felicia Hale, Darin Plumlee, Travis Vanhook, Teresa (Byron) Lowe, Jamie Hibdon, Tammy Hall; other survivors, Tim Vanhook (Mark’s best friend since seventh grade and a second son to us); along with a host of friends he worked with across the country.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Russ Stephens officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time.
It is requested that there be no flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to one’s favorite charity or New Leash on Life by mailing those to 507 Jim Draper Blvd., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.