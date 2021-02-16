Thomas More | 7 | 3 | 3 | 6—19
Cumberland | 7 |0 | 0 | 7—14
First quarter
Thomas More — Monalo Caldwell 6 run (Alexander Haley kick), 5:35.
Cumberland — Treylon Sheppard 1 run (Austin Nunley kick), :27.
Second quarter
Thomas More — Haley 22 FG, 4:39.
Third quarter
Thomas More — Haley 30 FG, 4:47.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland — Sheppard 1 run (Nunley kick), 9:29.
Thomas More — Jay Volpenheim 34 run (pass failed), 3:06.
Team statistics
| TM | CU
First downs | 20 | 8
—Rushing | 9 | 4
—Passing | 10 | 3
—Penalty | 1 | 1
Rushes-yards | 45-171 | 37-110
Passing yards | 220 | 85
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 18-34-1 | 6-11-0
Fumbles-lost | 1-1 | 1-1
Penalties-yards | 6-45 | 3-38
Punts-avg. | 3-22.7 | 5-25.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Thomas More: Jay Volpenheim 14-91, Monalo Caldwell 22-43, Justin Durham 5-24, Maleek Jarrett 3-7, Austin Bowling 1-6. Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 20-65, Wade Cartwright 10-32, Kaleb Witherspoon 4-9, Bret Robinson 2-5, Avery Harris 1-(-1).
PASSING—Thomas More: Jay Volpenheim 18-34-1—220. Cumberland: Wade Cartwright 6-10-0—85, Avery Harris 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING—Thomas More: Craig Wills 5-66, Roques Dowdy 2-49, Charles Gaines 4-46, Justin Durham 2-30, Silas Ingram 4-29, Austin Bowling 1-6. Cumberland: Jaylen Taylor 3-77, Riley Darden 1-4, Bret Robinson 1-3, Ian Hafner 1-1.
