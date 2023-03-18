Services for Thomas Preston Majors, 68, will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Chapel Church.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Majors, and his brother, Floyd Majors.
Survivors include: his wife, Shirley Ann Majors; daughters, Debbie (Michael) Hendrick, Nora (Stan) Curz, Carlette (Patrick) Chadwick, Cherlette Shannon, Gina (Rhea) Hearn; son, Lajohn (April) Shannon; 22 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; devoted sister, Melissa Johnson; bonus sister, Carrie Coleman; step-mother, Virginia Majors, step-sister, Sherrie Dowell, step-brothers, Bobby Douglas, Eric Douglas; very devoted bonus son, Darrin Leavee; sister-in-laws, Alice Wharton, Dorothy Carr, Linda Chumley, Jessica Chumley, Daisy (William) Marsh; brother-in-law, Fred (Sherry) Chumley; one aunt, Agnes Hardy; one uncle, Jessie Majors; three nephews, Eric Johnson, Larry Johnson, Kedric Johnson; niece, Alicia Neal; devoted family and friends, Vesta McFarland, Calvin Clemmons, Sue Spero, Stephanie Hill, Calvin Miller; the drivers of Ryder Transportation and Dillon Transportation; his maintenance man, Hoardel Washington; along with many other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
