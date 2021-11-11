Thomas R. Harvey, 95, a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living at Oak Ridge, passed away on Nov. 8, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1926, in Wilson County to Earl and Lottie Harvey.
Mr. Harvey was a 1944 graduate of Watertown High School.
He worked at Lebanon Woolen Mills for a short time before being inducted into the United States Army in December of 1944. He completed basic training at Camp Wheeler in Macon, George.
Mr. Harvey was a member of the 27th Infantry on the island of Luzon when the war ended. After that, he served for a year in Japan during the Allied Occupation.
Once discharged, Mr. Harvey returned briefly to Lebanon Woolen Mills before a short employment at E.I. DuPont Company.
He attended Cumberland University before graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 1952. He then obtained a master of science degree in the field of statistics and a minor in mathematics from the University of Tennessee while working full time at Y-12 in Oak Ridge.
Mr. Harvey was hired at Y-12 on June 16, 1952, and remained there full-time until, retiring as a statistical specialist on Jan. 31, 1991.
After retirement, he returned to Y-12 as a part-time contractor until 1997, when he became a part-time contractor for Haselwood Enterprise, Inc. (HEI) until his final retirement in 2008. While at Y-12, Mr. Harvey was awarded twice at the Martin Marietta Awards Night Celebration, twice with the company’s achievement award, at the president’s luncheon, and once with a cash reward for contributing money-saving ideas.
He was also awarded the coveted Sewell Award by the American Society of Quality Control for having co-authored a paper based on the contents of his master’s thesis.
He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, which is offered only to those in the upper 10% of the graduating class.
Mr. Harvey was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 58 years, Virginia Lee Westmoreland Harvey; parents, Earl and Lottie Harvey; and brother, Rev. Newsome Harvey.
Survivors include: his son, Robert Ray Harvey (and wife, Robin); daughter, Brenda H. Owens (and husband, James); grandchildren; Madison Paige Cruse (and husband, Mikey), Jillian Lee Fariss (and husband, Chris), Christopher Scot Owens (and wife, Skylyn); and great-grandchildren, Archer Cruse, Kenidy Fariss, and Emery Fariss.
A private family inurnment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.
