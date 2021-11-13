A funeral service for Thomas Raymond Watson will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Dan Dozier officiating. Interment will be held in Watson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mr. Watson, 85, of Lebanon passed away on Nov. 11.
Born on April 22, 1936, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late William Sam and Nora Knowles Watson.
He worked for Castner Knott for 37 years, where he retired as the shipping and receiving supervisor.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Watertown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: a son, Thomas Eugene Watson; granddaughter, Misty Jean Watson; sisters, Lois Watson, Lizzie Brown, Ruby Harris; and brothers, John C. Watson, Colley Watson and Ernest Watson.
He is survived by: his wife, Sherry Jo Lain Watson; daughter, Deborah Joyce (George) Wilson; son, Ronald Wade Watson; step-daughter, Alicia (Derek) Whited; step-son, Tommy (Bethany) Wright; grandchildren: Angie (Mark) White, Jason Watson, Jennifer Watson, Michelle (Travis) Barker, Kelsey (Tyler) Filson, Chase (Jasmine) Meador, Dusty Meador, Olivia Wright, Caroline Wright; great-grandchildren; Blake White, Callie White, Hadley White, Ava Barker, Bentley Barker, McKenzie Moss, Sofia Meador, Easton Filson, Kamri Meador, Cohen Filson, Navy Meador; great-great-grandchild, Mila Murphree; and brother, Sam Watson, Jr.
Active pallbearers are Jimmy Spears, Chase Meador, Dusty Meador, Tyler Filson, Derek Whited and George Wilson
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
