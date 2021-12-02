Thomas Warren Bowers, 82, of Lebanon, died on Nov. 18, 2021.
Tom, better known by many of his friends as HoHo, was born in Nashville and was the son of the late John M. Bowers, Sr., and Anna Louise Parrish Bowers.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Tom was employed before his Army service in the grocery business with Cooper and Martin in Nashville.
After his tour in the Army, he moved to Wilson County in the mid 1960s with his mother and father, where they all three engaged in remodeling a farmhouse situated on a modest acreage. They soon became engaged in providing for a small herd of mixed beef cattle, growing a large garden and hay for the livestock. Tom soon began his second career as a mechanic for the Wilson County Road Commission, from which he retired some 15 years ago.
After the death of his mother and father in the mid 1980s, the farm ceased operations. Tom lived in the farm residence until his death, where he was active in the restoration of railroad and lantern collectables as well as old radios and parking meters.
He is survived by: his brother, John. M. “Jack” (Ann) Bowers, Jr.; nephews, John M. Bowers, III of San Felipe, Mexico; and Keith S. Bowers of Corvallis, Oregon.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville.
Arrangements were entrusted to Bond Memorial Chapel, located at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.