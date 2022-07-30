There was a time in Lebanon’s history when the baseball diamond was the center of attention on Sunday afternoons.
Harry Harris may be the only surviving member of the Lebanon Clowns Negro League baseball team, but the Clowns’ legacy lives on.
For Harris, the days that he spent playing baseball for the Clowns are some of his fondest memories.
“It was just something that we enjoyed,” Harris said. “We were just in high school at the time. Most of us were 17 or 18, but we had some who were younger. The team was made up of people who grew up in this neighborhood. Most of the guys were either on Bluebird Road or Trousdale Pike. We grew up together and saw each other just about every day between baseball, school and whatever.”
For people who lived in the Bluebird Road and Trousdale Pike community, watching the Clowns play on Sunday afternoon was a community bonding experience.
Harris mentioned how that that stretch of road was the heart and soul of the community. When the Clowns played, the community would show out, and it was quite the scene.
“That’s how Bluebird Road was,” Harris said.
Since the players were either in school or working during the week, practice and games took place on weekends. The games were always on Sunday, and the Clowns played their home games at Shady Hill Park, which is no longer there. Harris indicated that they are trying to get a marker of some kind to signify the land.
The team was able to find competition from surrounding areas. Harris indicated they played against teams from Alabama, Michigan, and Kentucky, along with in-state competition from Chattanooga.
“Those were some great days back then,” Harris. “Most small towns had a baseball team. We played against Gallatin and Murfreesboro, but we were one of the best teams in Middle Tennessee at the time.”
On more than one occasion, they played a team of convicts from the Tennessee State Penitentiary. The Lebanon Clowns visited the prison and played within the facility’s walls.
“That was in the early 1950s,” Harris said. “They had a good team. Playing baseball was about all they could do in there.”
Harris remarked as to how the team mascot was a clever disguise for what opponents could expect.
“We didn’t do any clowning,” Harris said. “We were serious about baseball, but a lot of people thought with our name that we were just out clowning around ... but we were serious.”
Harris’ former teammates have passed away, but many stayed in Lebanon and led fulfilled lives. He said that they remained close until the end.
On Sunday, the Wilson County Black History Committee is hosting a formal celebration at the Rock at First Baptist Church, located at 227 East Main St. in Lebanon, to pay tribute to the baseball team that called this city home for so many years. The event starts at 3 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Charlie E. McAdoo, and the 2022 Chris Price Athletic Award recipient, Yarin Alexander, will also be recognized.
