The Cumberland University Board of Trust unanimously elected three new board members — Justin Pitt, Heather Stafford and Marc Suarez — after approving the expansion of the previously 30-member board at its 2022 fall board meeting.
Lebanon native and current Franklin resident Justin Pitt currently serves as the executive vice president and general counsel for Community Health Systems, one of the nation’s leading operators of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physician clinics with more than 80 hospitals in 16 states. Prior to joining Community Health Systems in 2009, Justin practiced law with Bass, Berry & Sims in Nashville after graduating from the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri.
Pitt is actively engaged in the Williamson County community, as well as the larger Middle Tennessee region. As a past board chairman of the Village at Glencliff and the Williamson County Homeless Alliance, Pitt has continuously exemplified his passion for service and will now be able to further his impact as he sits on Cumberland’s board.
“Cumberland University combines strong academics and meaningful community engagement with an incredible array of athletic opportunities,” said Pitt.
“I believe Cumberland offers many students what they’re looking for in the college experience — the opportunity to be part of a real community where they can be more than just a number or a face in the crowd. I am thrilled at the opportunity to join Cumberland’s board, and I am excited about Cumberland’s future.”
Dr. Heather Stafford, a Wilson County native and Cumberland alumna, is the chief nursing officer at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
A graduate of the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, where she received her bachelor of science degree in nursing, Stafford also received degrees from Middle Tennessee State University, Western Governors University and ultimately her doctorate of nursing practice degree from Vanderbilt University.
“As a life-long Wilson County resident and Cumberland graduate, I have long admired the university’s success in offering both a personalized and high-quality college experience from engaging and respected professors,” said Stafford. “The Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing is close to my heart, because it prepared me for my career in healthcare, where I am fortunate to give back to our community by serving in my current role. I look forward to working with the Cumberland community to help students as they rise to reach their greatest potential.”
Based in Miami, Florida, Cumberland alumnus Marc Suarez is a managing director at loan servicing and asset management company, Lument, where he originates loans utilizing Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Housing and Urban Development, and proprietary multi-family properties. Before his current success originating millions in his finance and lending career, Suarez was a professional baseball player for the Cincinnati Reds and later held a three-year management position with the team in the scouting and player development department after attending the Major League Scouting Bureau.
“The vision of Cumberland University resonates with me on a personal level,” said the former Cumberland University baseball player.
“My experience at CU as a student athlete certainly left a major impact.
“I am honored to participate in the future growth of such a great institution and continue to preserve its outstanding tradition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.