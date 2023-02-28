The Cumberland University Board of Trust unanimously elected three new board members — Justin Pitt, Heather Stafford and Marc Suarez — after approving the expansion of the previously 30-member board at its 2022 fall board meeting.

Lebanon native and current Franklin resident Justin Pitt currently serves as the executive vice president and general counsel for Community Health Systems, one of the nation’s leading operators of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physician clinics with more than 80 hospitals in 16 states. Prior to joining Community Health Systems in 2009, Justin practiced law with Bass, Berry & Sims in Nashville after graduating from the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri.

