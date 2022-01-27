Joint efforts by multiple Wilson County law-enforcement agencies resulted in the capture of three individuals believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Cannon County.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency, but assistance from Lebanon Police Department, Mt. Juliet Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol were called in.
“The communication and teamwork between all four agencies was paramount in taking all three of these individuals into custody,” said Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Scott Moore.
It all started around 11 a.m. when Moore said that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office sent a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a vehicle that was possibly involved in an armed robbery in Cannon County. An off-duty Rutherford Sheriff’s deputy was following the vehicle but lost sight in Wilson County near the Cainsville Road area.
Shortly thereafter, Moore said that a Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on Greenwood Road. At that point, the vehicle led deputies on a pursuit down several roads in the area.
The vehicle reportedly headed west on Interstate-40 from the Sparta Pike on ramp.
“We had already notified Lebanon and Mt. Juliet police departments in case it got in down in their jurisdiction,” said Moore.
Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies deployed a tire spike and were successful in disabling the vehicle, which came to a stop near the shoulder of Interstate-40 by the exit for Beckwith Road.
“One of our directive patrol units observed three black males exit the vehicle,” said Moore. “They jumped the fence and headed towards the (Manheim Nashville) auto auction area.”
The only exit to the auto auction area was off of Eastgate Boulevard by Highway 109.
According to Moore, one of the employees saw three individuals running through a wooded area back toward Beckwith Road. However, the area was already secured by law enforcement.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol had already activated its aviation unit, so a helicopter was in the air at the time, assisting with the apprehension of the three individuals.
On Wednesday, Moore confirmed that Marques Jerquez Newson, 21, of Nashville; Quenterius Anton Lewis, 21, of Nashville; and Jaquan Quatez Brown, 21, of Nashville face theft-of-property and evading-arrest charges.
The Manchester Police Department released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday indicating that the arrested individuals were also believed to be linked to multiple armed robberies in Coffee County.
