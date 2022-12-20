TRACTOR SUPPLY 1

Mt. Juliet police found suspects Jerome T. Helm and Jerome T. Bass in the fenced in area of the Tractor Supply on Friday. When officers ordered them to stop, both ran but were quickly apprehended. Lilia A. Shabazz was found in a parked car nearby.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Three suspects were taken into custody Friday morning after officers were alerted to a burglary in progress at a Tractor Supply in Mt. Juliet.

Officers responded to an activated alarm at 14295 Lebanon Road and found Nashville residents Jerome T. Helm, 37, Jerome T. Bass, 60, and Lilia A. Shabazz, 32 at Tractor Supply.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.