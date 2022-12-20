Three suspects were taken into custody Friday morning after officers were alerted to a burglary in progress at a Tractor Supply in Mt. Juliet.
Officers responded to an activated alarm at 14295 Lebanon Road and found Nashville residents Jerome T. Helm, 37, Jerome T. Bass, 60, and Lilia A. Shabazz, 32 at Tractor Supply.
All three suspects were booked into the Wilson County Jail on Friday.
Helm and Bass were both charged with evading arrest, aggravated criminal trespass, theft of property, possession of burglary tools, and vandalism under $10,000. Shabazz was charged with aggravated criminal trespass, theft of property, possession of burglary tools, and vandalism under $10,000.
Cpt. Tyler Chandler said that it seemed that the suspects were targeting the larger items, and a go-kart was found in the back of the U-HAUL.
“Tractor Supply had a great alarm system that alerted us, and our officers were quick to get to the scene,” Chandler said. “They saw the vehicles parked oddly and saw people running around in the fenced area.”
When officers ordered the suspects to stop, Helm and Bass ran. Chandler said that one of the suspects was quickly caught, while the other hid in the woods. The second suspect was found by a Wilson County K-9 Unit shortly afterward, and Shabazz was found in a Buick parked nearby.
“This is all happening in a matter of 20-30 minutes, and it all worked well,” Chandler said. “A lot of resources were available, the K-9 was easily available and already working. When you have everything available when something happens, it makes it very easy to track down the suspects.”
This is the third Tractor Supply burglary that has occurred across the Midstate. The Mt. Juliet Police Department is currently comparing evidence with incidents that took place in College Grove and Cookeville to see if the suspects have any connection to the other crimes.
“Our detectives are speaking with their detectives, and it’s easy for them because suspects are in custody,” Chandler said. “They’re looking at their evidence and comparing it to our evidence. My guess is that that investigation will continue, and hopefully, more charges are forthcoming.”
