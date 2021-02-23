Three long balls not enough in 8-4 CU loss

MARION, N.C. — Cumberland cranked three home runs, but it was not enough to match Point Park in Cumberland’s final game at the Battle at Big League as the Phoenix fell 8-4 Sunday.
Cumberland (7-5) outhit the Pioneers 8-7, but punched out 10 times and stranded seven runners on base. Andrew Martinez and Ethan Shelton each hit solo home runs and Tyler Stokes hit a two-run shot for the only runs scored by Cumberland. Starter Daniel Alvarez was chased in the fourth inning after giving up seven runs, four earned, on six hits, two walks, and struck out six. Seth Wyse tossed an inning and a third walking two and striking out two and Zavien Lindsey threw the sixth inning giving up one run on one hit and one walk.
Point Park (3-1) swept the Phoenix while in North Carolina, picking up a 2-1 win Saturday morning and a 8-4 victory Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers started Christian Negron picked up the win tossing 4.1 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits. Ruben Ramirez came out of the pen and closed the final 2.2 innings allowing just two runners to reach base.
The Phoenix jumped on top first in the second inning when Ethan Shelton went deep for the second straight game. Custodio smoked a single up the middle and Stokes jumped on the first pitch and hit it over the left field fence to give Cumberland a 3-0 lead in the second.
In the bottom half of the second, Andrews led off the inning with a single and Morillo drew the free pass to put runners on first and second. Pelaez reached on an error that allowed Andrew to come in and score. After a sac bunt to advance the runners to second and third, Mujica roped a single to center field to bring home both runners and tie the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, Pelaez and Mejia hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and Mujica was drilled by a pitch to lead off the inning. Alvarez was able to get the force out at the plate from Hernandez, but the next batter roped a two-run double to give the Pioneers a 5-3 lead. Two batters later, Alvarez tossed a wild pitch that brought home Hernandez, Point Park led 6-3 after four.
Cumberland would get one back in the fifth after Martinez crushed his third home run of the season, but this drew the end of the day for starter Negron and Ramirez shut the door on the Cumberland offense.
Point Park would tack on one more in the sixth as the Pioneers loaded the bases and Lindsey walked in a run. The Phoenix went quietly in the seventh inning.
Cumberland is scheduled to have its home opener today against No. 11 Indiana-Southeast at 1 p.m. at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Custodio’s grand slam lifts Phoenix past MontreatMARION, N.C. — Pablo Custodio’s five-RBI day was enough for Cumberland to collect a 7-4 victory over Montreat in the first day at the Battle at Big League last Friday.
Custodio ripped a grand slam in the fifth inning to give Cumberland a 5-4 lead late in the game and tacked on another RBI in the seventh before Zavien Lindsey closed the door for his fourth save of the season.
Joey Fregosi and Andrew Martinez continue to wreak havoc at the top of the lineup as Fregosi notched two hits in three at-bats scoring two runs and one RBI and Martinez posted a hit with two runs scored as well. Mykel Gordon added an insurance RBI in the seventh inning.
Cumberland starter Payton Rice (1-1) struggled in the first inning giving up four runs, none earned, on three hits and two walks, but settled in nicely to pick up his first win as a Phoenix. Rice finished the game tossing six complete innings punching out eight, walking four, and gave up zero earned runs.
Zavien Lindsey slammed the door shut in the seventh striking out the first three batters in order for his fourth save of the season.
Montreat starter Jared Drayton suffered the loss. Drayton worked out of trouble all game before the Phoenix big blow in the fifth inning. Drayton gave up five earned runs on three hits and seven walks. He struck out five batters.
Montreat was on the board first, after the first batter reached on a Fregosi throwing error. Rice walked the next batter and gave up a single to Rey Gonce to load the bases. Rice walked Chase Bruno to for the Cavaliers’ first run, a sacrifice fly by Tarik Lashmashingh brought in the second run. Back-to-back singles from Chris Wright and Norman Kelley pushed across two more as the Cavalier took a quick 4-0 lead.
Three innings went by without any action before the Phoenix broke through with five runs in the fifth.
Josh Morgan, Chandler Hughes, and Martinez drew free passes from Drayton to load the bases. After a meeting at the mound, Fregosi drew a free pass to score Cumberland’s first run. Three pitches later, Custodio launched his third home run of the season over the left-field fence for a grand slam and a 5-4 lead.
Rice faced the minimum in the bottom half of the fifth and walked just one runner on in the sixth before getting a ground ball to second base to end the inning.
Cumberland tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh, Martinez led off the inning with a single and Fregosi hit a hot shot past the diving shortstop to put runners on first and second. A passed ball advanced both runners 90 feet and Custodio hit a grounder to bring home Martinez. Gordon followed with a fielder’s choice RBI himself with a ground ball to the shortstop to make it a 7-4 game headed to the seventh.
Lindsey slammed the door shut on the Cavaliers punching out all three batters he faced to pick up the save.
