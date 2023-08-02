For the next three months, there will be no sales tax on groceries in the state of Tennessee.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 1:31 pm
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 1:31 pm
For the next three months, there will be no sales tax on groceries in the state of Tennessee.
The tax break began on Tuesday and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.
According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website, food and food ingredients will be exempt from sales tax. The exemption will not include prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcohol, or tobacco.
As the tax break on groceries aligns with the start of the school year, the break will be beneficial to parents.
“Parents are trying to get everything that needs to be bought — school supplies, lunches, new tennis shoes, and new clothes,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “The sales tax break really is a big deal for parents that are fixing to (buy supplies for school). Others that don’t have children will be able to take advantage of this as well. It’s really, truly a boost in the arm for our parents, who are going to encounter some extra expenses here over the next couple of weeks.”
However, the decrease in sales-tax revenue that will result from the tax break on groceries will affect finances for both cities and education systems.
“It will have some effect, because half of all sales tax goes to education by law,” Hutto said. “The other half goes to the city it was created in. There’ll be a little bit less (money) for those entities to gain from sales tax. But the residents will gain from that, and that will be a positive for them as they encounter some extra expenses this time of the year.”
The county commission will be monitoring how the sales tax break on groceries will affect the county’s finances.
Cities like Lebanon have been preparing for the tax break.
“We knew it was coming so we could plan for it, but it is important to us because sales tax revenue is a big part of how we manage our budget,” Haston said. “Groceries are the top provider of sales tax. It will definitely impact us, but (the city) still supports the idea of (the tax break).”
While Lebanon has been preparing for the tax break, it will still affect the budget.
“The city’s budget is composed of three things — sales-tax revenue, property tax, and then fees that we charge, like development fees and utility fees,” Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said. “Sales tax is a big part of how we manage our budget, because that’s what comes in.”
Haston said that the tax break is important for consumers.
“We understand inflation, and grocery inflation is higher than the standard U.S. general inflation,” Haston said. “It’s important that, as consumers, that we get that break.”
