The Cumberland University men’s soccer team, led by second-year head coach Shane Keely, announced its fall schedule last week.
The schedule features 11 home matches and three challenging encounters against teams that made the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament last season.
After a near-miss last season in their quest for the regular-season conference championship and a spot at the national tournament, the Phoenix are hoping to bounce back stronger this year.
Kicking off their season, the Phoenix will have one preseason match against National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Christion Brothers at home on Aug. 22.
The first regular-season match will take place on Aug. 25 at home, where Cumberland will face the defending Appalachian Athletic Conference champion Milligan.
Following their home opener, the Phoenix will hit the road for two matches. On Aug. 28, they will compete against Faulkner in Montgomery, Alabama, and on Sept. 2, they will travel to Waleska, Georgia, for a showdown against Reinhardt.
Returning home, Cumberland will face former Mid-South Conference rival Tennessee Southern on Sept. 6 and Shawnee State (Ohio) on Sept. 10.
On Sept. 13, the Phoenix will head south to face Talladega (Alabama), and on Sept. 20, they will take on Missouri Baptist in Lebanon.
Conference play is set to commence on Sept. 23 with a home match against Freed-Hardeman. Four days later, on Sept. 27, Cumberland will travel to Campbellsville (Kentucky) University to challenge the Tigers.
As October rolls around, Cumberland will welcome the Oakland City (Indiana) Mighty Oaks to its home turf on Sept. 30, signaling the start of a four-match homestand. On Oct. 4, the Phoenix will face Georgetown (Kentucky) College in a Mid-South match. A notable highlight awaits on Oct. 8 as the Phoenix host NCAA Division II Delta State. The homestand will conclude with a match against Baptist Bible (Missouri) College on Oct. 13.
The final three matches of the season begin on Oct. 18 as Cumberland faces Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) College on the road. Lindsey Wilson’s impressive performance last season in the NAIA National Tournament took the Blue Raiders to the final four. On Oct. 25, Cumberland will have its last home match of the season against the University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky), another team that reached the NAIA National Tournament but lost in the opening round on a penalty-kick shootout. To close out the regular season, the Phoenix will travel to McKenzie to compete against Bethel. Bethel was the regular-season and tournament runner-ups in the Mid-South last season.
The Mid-South Conference Tournament is scheduled to commence on Nov. 3, with the higher-seeded institution hosting the matches. The top-seeded team in the tournament will receive a first-round bye, while the No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed. The No. 3 seed will face the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed will welcome the No. 5 seed. The semifinals and finals will be hosted by the regular-season conference champion. The semifinals will take place on Nov. 8, followed by the finals on Nov. 10.
