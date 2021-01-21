Three new faces incoming to the Cumberland baseball program were named to the Mid-South Conference’s inaugural preseason watch list, it was announced Tuesday.
Those three players are junior pitcher Conner Dunnam, senior outfielder/first baseman Andrew Martinez and junior pitcher Payton Rice who all transferred from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Dunnam’s last game action came when he played for Hillsborough Community College in Tampa Bay, Fla. during the 2019-20 season.
Dunnam posted a 2-2 record in four games as a starter before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-2 right-hander also posted a career 3.50 ERA in 22 total appearances with 44 strikeouts.
Martinez brings a big bat to the Cumberland lineup.
Through 22 games for Embry-Riddle last season, Martinez had a batting average of .432 in 95 plate appearances. The 6’3 left-handed hitter also led the Eagles with a .600 slugging percentage and 12 stolen bases last season. With the advantage that Woody Hunt Stadium gives to left-handed batters, Martinez is expected to add some serious pop to the Phoenix batting order.
Rice comes to the Phoenix with two years of quality experience pitching in a competitive setting at Embry-Riddle.
The 6’3 right-handed pitcher had a career year last season posting a 2.91 ERA improving on his 5.06 ERA from the year before. Rice also notched 110 strikeouts in 22 appearances with the Eagles and should bring that productivity to the Phoenix rotation this season.
The Phoenix are set to open the season on Feb. 5 at Reinhardt University for a three-game series.
Cumberland’s home opener is Feb. 13 against Indiana Tech.
