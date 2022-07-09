Two recent Wilson Central High graduates and a Green Hill High sophomore are among the 16 players selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Softball Team in Class AAAA.
Taelor Chang and Kaleigh Pitzer helped the Lady Wildcats place fourth in the state.
Chang — a third baseman who has signed with the University of South Carolina Beaufort — was selected as the District 9-AAAA Most Valuable Player.
Chang compiled a .457 batting average with 21 home runs and 53 runs batted in.
Pitzer is a University of Louisiana Lafayette signee who was selected as the 9-AAAA Pitcher of the Year.
The right-hander posted a 21-7 record with a 1.64 earned-run average.
Over 160 innings, she allowed 28 earned runs, issued 39 base on balls and struck out 241 batters.
Over her high-school record (consisting of three seasons as the 2020 season ended after one week due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Pitzer compiled 812 strikeouts.
Wilson Central finished with a 39-12 overall record, was the 9-AAAA Tournament runner-up, won the Region 5-AAAA Tournament thanks to a 7-2 win over Beech and then captured a 3-2 win over Centennial to reach the state tournament for the fourth time in the program’s history.
The Lady Wildcats opened state play with a 7-5 victory over Summit, followed by a 7-3 loss to Clarksville. Then, Wilson Central stayed alive with a 3-1 win over Stewarts Creek before suffering an 8-4 loss to Daniel Boone.
Green Hill sophomore outfielder Maliyah Wilkins was also among the Class AAAA honorees.
Wilkins had a .505 batting average and a .570 on-base percentage, with 28 of her 46 hits going for extra bases (19 home runs and 9 doubles).
She drove in 52 runs and was named the 9-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year and a 9-AAAA All-Tournament selection as well.
The Lady Hawks finished 27-8 and hadvictories against eight teams that reached the state tournament (Clarksville, Stewarts Creek, Summit, Springfield, Forrest, Wilson Central, Eagleville and Columbia Academy).
