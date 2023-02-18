MJPD Pursuit

Mt. Juliet Police officer Jack Kamer (at left) and animal control officer Anna Francis carry puppies found in a stolen vehicle following a police pursuit in Mt. Juliet.

 Submitted

A suspect that stole a car out of Nashville at gunpoint was arrested in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit.

Two adult males and one adult female were arrested on Wednesday following the pursuit. The suspects were all wanted for various charges in Nashville and Rutherford Counties. Meth and marijuana was found inside the vehicle alongside two puppies, which were taken into the care of Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control officers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.