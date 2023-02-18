A suspect that stole a car out of Nashville at gunpoint was arrested in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit.
Two adult males and one adult female were arrested on Wednesday following the pursuit. The suspects were all wanted for various charges in Nashville and Rutherford Counties. Meth and marijuana was found inside the vehicle alongside two puppies, which were taken into the care of Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control officers.
One suspect stated that he’d swallowed fentanyl during the pursuit and was reported to have been checked by medics.
Mt. Juliet Police Department officers were alerted to the stolen 2009 Nissan Rogue and intercepted the car on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard. The driver attempted to flee and was pursued by officers.
“When they attempted to stop it (the vehicle), it fled,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “We gave chase. During the pursuit, there was good coordination between our officers and the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s department was able to get into position to throw spikes.”
After Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Alex Alexander successfully deployed spike strips near Old Hickory Blvd and Interstate 40, the car stopped.
The suspected were taken into custody and booked into the Wilson County Jail.
Due to active investigations by the Mt. Juliet and Metro Police departments, the names of the suspects cannot be released to the public.
