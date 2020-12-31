Three Watertown players and one from Friendship Christian were named to the all-state football team from their respective classes by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, it was announced this week.
Purple Tiger running back Jordan Cason and wide receiver Quanterrius Hughes-Malone were named to the Class 2A offense while Jordan Carter, who largely played the same running back/linebacker roles as Cason, was named as an athlete on defense. All three are seniors who have played on three straight Region 4-2A championship teams at WHS.
Cason ran for 1,219 yards and 27 touchdowns on 136 carries as a senior. Hughes-Malone caught 50 passes for 954 yards and 14 touchdowns while intercepting five passes on defense. Carter, who ran for 751 yards and 10 scores on offense, led the Tiger defense with 173 tackles, including 20 for loss.
Friendship senior Neill Kane was named the Division II-A all-state place-kicker. A five-year starter for the Commanders, he converted 29 of 31 extra points and 3 of 5 field-goal tries with a long of 38 yards in eight games this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.