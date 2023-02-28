Deavin Walker 1

Deavin Nicole Walker was reported missing in April of 2020. On her 37th birthday, which was Saturday, the Mt. Juliet Police Department added an additional $1,000 to the reward for any information that leads to Walker’s whereabouts.

 Submitted

It’s been more than three years since Deavin Nicole Walker told a family member that she was going to the store and left her home on Feb. 26, 2020.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department announced that they are now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Walker’s whereabouts. The announcement came over the weekend, on Walker’s 37th birthday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.