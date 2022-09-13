A full-time law enforcement career is not for everybody, but a citizens academy provided by Wilson County Sheriff’s Office offers area residents the experience of what it’s like.

The nine-week program features an immersive curriculum that takes students through the environs of local law enforcement. This year, there is a new instructor for the program. Cpl. Matt Bush is taking over for recently retired Lt. James Lanier, who stepped down from his posting on July 31.

