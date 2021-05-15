Thursday-night results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
14-UNDER
Tim Tomlinson Homes 9, Journey’s 7
Morgan Diehl and Cayleigh Lea singled as they and Elizabeth Diggs doubled for Tim Tomlinson. Avalyn Broach, Katrina Brown, Chloe Harris and Analyn Mckenzie singled. Second baseman Greenlee Illobre and shortstop Maddye Mckenzie turned a double play.
Avery Sellars doubled while Marlie Beaty and Rylee Rogers singled for Journey’s.
10-UNDER
Haston Home Improvement 12, Porter Dentistry 0
Hadley Hays had five stolen bases and Halle Bond, Cami Ford and Carlie Maynard four each for Haston.
Addisyn Barnes, Alivia Lattimore and Shelby Thomas each swiped a base for Porter.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 10, Ligon & Bobo 9
Ada Hale, Rowan Illobre, Sadie Mosley and Allie Pominville each stole three bases for Dick’s.
Addison Whitlock tripled and singled for Ligon & Bobo. Madelyn Patton drove in three runs as she and Rylee Stanley doubled.
8-UNDER
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 18, The Hometown Team 7
Hadley Williams singled three times and Carly Hodge, Jada James and Payton McGraw twice each as all four tripled for Straight Shot. Hodge and James also doubled, as did Jaila Kelly, while Miracle Hastings had two doubles and two singles. Josi Ward had three singles and Tori Doll, Emma Munds and Dorothy Smith one each.
6-UNDER
J Davidson Builders 6, Cedar City RV 2
Mariah Logue hit a three-run homer for J Davidson while Natalie Russell doubled twice. Finley Illobre, Dylan Mae Lalka, Tessa Lewis, Vivian Logue, Lynleigh Patterson, Marley Pyburn and Averly Smith singled.
Laurel Hager, Avery Harris, MaKenna Malone and Brynn Yarbrough each singled twice and Jayla Robinson, Emmie Thompson and Audrey Wiley once apiece for Cedar City.
PEE WEE
Wilson Bank & Trust vs. Southeast Impressions, (no score kept)
Lylah Aderhold, Raelynn Brandt, Charlie Cox, Ella Grace Garvin, Ava Greer, Tiegen Kaiser, Vera Belle Thorpe, Ellie Trammel, Catherine Vance, Ariana Walker and Randalynn (no last name given) had two singles each for Wilson Bank.
Sadie Steakley doubled and Julia Thompson singled as both homered for SEI. Riley Appleyard, Emily Brandenburg, Story Chase, Camyron Cooper, Rolanda Dowell, Sariah Gooms, Daisy Howes, Willow McGraw and Presley Vanhook each had two singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.