Tibbs, Saller lead Lebanon boys past Webb

FRANKLIN — Lebanon’s boys rode a 20-point night from Kobe Tibbs and 14 from Luka Saller to a 66-45 win over Bell Buckle Webb on Tuesday night at Centennial.
Saller’s scoring included three 3-pointers as the Blue Devils improved to 2-0.
Lebanon led 17-7 following the first quarter and 32-14 at halftime.
Tibbs got hot in the third quarter with 10 points as the Blue Devils carried a 49-37 lead into the fourth.
Yarin Alexander scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter for Lebanon while Jackson Painter put in eight, Alex Fite six and Wyatt Bowling, Jaylen Abston, Will Seats and Corey Jones two each.
Jordan Jenkins led Webb with 21 points.
Lebanon faced Stewarts Creek late last night to wrap up the first day of the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Franklin at 7 p.m. today as the classic wraps up.
LHS’ freshmen opened their season Monday night with a 70-45 win over Siegel.
Wilson Central surges from behind in fourth quarter to overtake Centennial
FRANKLIN — Wilson Central’s boys put the clamps on host Centennial in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as the Wildcats came from behind for a 57-40 win.
Centennial led 38-35 going into the fourth before the Wildcats closed out the Cougars with a 22-2 final eight minutes as they claimed their second straight triumph after three opening losses.
Zak Markus knocked down 19 points for Central, including 11 in the fourth quarter. He sank seven free throws in the fourth and 11 for the game.
Adler Kerr fired in 15 points and Ethan Thomas 10 as each threw in a pair of 3-pointers. Dakota Boudoucies finished with five points and Evan Riggan and Damion Fayne four each.
No one scored in double figures for Centennial.
Markus connected on four first-quarter free throws as Central led 17-11.
The Wildcats carried a 27-21 lead into halftime before Centennial used a 17-8 surge in the third to take the advantage going into the fourth.
Wilson Central is scheduled to open the District 9-AAA schedule Tuesday night at Mt. Juliet.
Scarlett’s 37 leads Purple Tigers to opening win in scorefest
GAINESBORO — Three Purple Tigers scored in double figures Tuesday night, led by Eli Scarlett’s 37 points, as Watertown’s boys opened their season by winning a 90-75 scorefest at Jackson County.
Scarlett’s scoring total included four 3-pointers. Trent Spradlin scored 18 points, including 16 in the first half, and Brady Raines 11 as both threw in three triples.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone and Gavin Claybourne each scored seven, all after halftime. Ian Fryer finished with two.
Eli Burris led three Blue Devils in double figures with 26 points while Ramon Cuevas collected 22 and Chris Pigg 11 as Jackson County slipped to 1-2.
Watertown led 22-20 following the first quartern 48-37 at halftime and 64-63 going into the fourth.
The Purple Tigers hosted Gordonsville in their home opener last night and are scheduled to travel to Trousdale County on Tuesday.
First-quarter shutout leaves Golden Bears in holeBAXTER — Mt. Juliet’s boys were shut out in the first quarter Tuesday and the Golden Bears could never recover in a 50-38 loss at Upperman.
The Bees bolted to a 15-0 first-quarter lead and were up 29-9 at halftime.
It was 37-24 going into the fourth.
Collin Gore threw in 13 points and Isaiah Allen 12 for Upperman.
Osize Daniyan led Mt. Juliet with 11 points while Jacob Burge notched nine, Josh Keck eight and Daniel Beard and Kyle Taylor five each.
Mt. Juliet faced Independence yesterday afternoon in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon and is scheduled for a rematch with Upperman at 4 p.m. today at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Bad start costs MJCA
Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys fell into an early hole Tuesday night in a 47-30 road loss to the Middle Tennessee Heat.
The Heat opened an 18-2 first-quarter lead and were up 25-9 at halftime and 38-22 going into the fourth as the Saints slipped to 1-1.
Jonah Randal buried a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Heat with 16 points.
Derrick Crouch and Luke Nave each notched 10 points for the Saints while Jordan Willis finished with five, Justin Matthews four and Brittain Gore a free throw.
Mt. Juliet Christian is scheduled to open the District 4-IIA schedule Tuesday night at Nashville Christian.
