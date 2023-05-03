With the weather warming up, people will start heading back outside.
Ticks will be at the forefront of our escapades outside.
We generally encounter three types of ticks in Tennessee. We even have a new one that was found around three years ago called the Asian Longhorned Tick.
Since ticks are external parasites, we have some diseases that can be spread by them. Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Alpha-gal are just a few of the diseases that can be spread by ticks. Alpha-gal has received a lot of news lately because it will make the host allergic to red meat.
Minimizing contact with ticks will help decrease your chances of ever dealing with these diseases.
The first and best defense is avoiding infested areas that are thick with brush or other undergrowth. If you are hiking, stick to the trails where there is less growth. The main control option is repellents containing DEET or permethrin. Be sure and apply according to the labels.
Pants should be tucked into your socks or boots to prevent them from crawling under your clothes. If you are frequently in thick undergrowth, stop every few hours and do a tick check. We normally see them in tight-fitting areas, such as the waistband or under the socks.
If you do find a tick, remove it with fine tweezers by grabbing the head as closely to the skin as possible. Do not crush the ticks, this could inject the contents into your skin. Treat the skin as you would with any wound and clean the area with soap and water afterwards. If you start to see a reaction, be sure and reach out to your medical provider with information such as the date you received the tick bite and the symptoms you are dealing with.
We can modify the environment to prevent the infestation of ticks. That would include mowing and controlling brushy areas around areas where you might socialize.
There are treatment options, and if it is severe enough, they can be treated by a professional pest control company.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
