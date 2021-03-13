Tickets on sale for Hunt's final home series

Cumberland athletics announced that tickets are officially on sale for legendary baseball coach Woody Hunt’s final home series against Bethel University on April 23-24.
The school and athletic department will celebrate the legacy of Hunt with a special surprise before the start of Saturday’s doubleheader.
It was announced earlier this year that fans must be on the student-athletes pass list to make it into Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field and that outside fans are not allowed.
“This is such a special moment that people are going to come far and wide to be here,” athletic director Ron Pavan said.
“We are going to open it up for the public and all the alumni to show their support for Coach Hunt as we say farewell to him.”
All fans will be expected to wear masks for the event and will be temperature checked at the ticket gate upon arrival.
Tickets are available now at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.