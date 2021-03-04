Tigers can’t complete climb out of early deficit

JAMESTOWN — A near-paced gym reminiscent of pre-pandemic times greeted Watertown’s boys for Tuesday’s Region 4-AA semifinal at York Institute. A pregame introduction complete with a darkened room and spotlight like the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls followed.
Then the game tipped off and the Purple Tigers found themselves down by two touchdowns right off the bat and spent the rest of the night fighting back before succumbing to York Institute 51-47.
The Dragons roared to a 16-2 lead as their tall players swatted shot after shot by the Tigers, who settled down and used a 10-2 run to get back in the game, trailing 18-12 early in the second quarter.
A three-point play by Ian Fryer in the final minute of the first half pulled the Purple Tigers within 24-19 by halftime. A 3-pointer by Brady Raines slashed the margin to 24-22 before York went on a 7-0 run to go back up 31-22. The Dragons led by 10 but Watertown never went away. A steal and basket by Trent Spradlin brought the visitors within 46-42 with 3:10 to play, but the Tigers got no closer as they concluded a 17-10 season.
“Our kids played great,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “We played extremely hard. The two big kids inside I was really impressed with. They made some shots early that made us tweak our game plan a little bit, do some different things we maybe didn’t want to do right out of the gate.
“It was a tough matchup for us. They got 6-6, 6-6 and a 6-4 kid inside and it’s a tough matchup for us. I’m super proud of how our kids played tonight. I was impressed with the way we kept battling, kept going after them. Got a couple of things not go our way at around the three-minute mark. (Brayden) Cousino going baseline there, should have been an and-one, and we get a charge. That was a big play in the game there down five, could have cut it to two and got a different ballgame right there.”
Bradshaw said the pregame atmosphere in a year of COVID in which most games have been played with limited fans, and sometimes none at all, could have contributed to the start.
“It was a good atmosphere,” Bradshaw said. Made it difficult for us, too. We didn’t go down and put the ball in the basket early and had some easy looks. I’d be dumb if I didn’t tell you nerves probably weren’t a factor, too. But we did a good job of settling down and getting back to our game plan and making some plans.”
Bryson Bilbrey sank 7 of 8 free throws to lead York with 16 points while Riley Cooper finished with 15 as the Dragons improved to 19-11 and advanced to tonight’s region final at Upperman and Saturday’s sectional against either Tyner or Howard.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone had several of his shots swatted away but kept battling and ultimately led Watertown with 12 second-half points. Eli Scarlett fueled the Tigers’ early rally with eight of his 10 in the first quarter, including both of his 3-pointers. Clayborne connected for three triples as he and Spradlin each scored nine while Raines and Fryer finished with three apiece.
The game ended Watertown’s four-year run in District 8-AA. The Purple Tigers will join Cannon County, Smith County and Westmoreland in a new 6-AA next year with York placed in District 5 and a probable future opponent in Region 3.
“I’m super proud of where our program’s at right now,” Bradshaw said. “Super proud of the teams we’ve had the last four years. We’ve gone to the region four straight years. We’ve gone to two region semifinals, win a region championship and play in a substate (both in 2019). I don’t know if I could get anybody to believe me if that would have been the case, especially in this district.
“It just gives us experience with the kids we have coming back understanding what it takes to win and advance and move on and things like that. I’m super proud of how our program has done the last four years in this district and region. It’s a tough district, tough region. They’re sending somebody to the state tournament every year, sometimes two teams. It’s a grind. Our kids have responded to that the last four years. This year’s no exception.”
