Friday’s Trousdale County-Watertown Class 2A state quarterfinal is a chance at a do-over for both teams.
The Purple Tigers have a chance to flip the script after two straight losses to the Yellow Jackets this round. It’s an opportunity for both teams to clean up their games from Week 3 when Watertown squeezed out a 9-7 win in Hartsville which ultimately led to the Purple Tigers’ third straight Region 4-2A championship and put this week’s game at Robinson Stadium.
Trousdale County lost five turnovers in the early-September contest while Watertown reached the red zone almost as many times but stalling until Jordan Carter’s 3-yard touchdown run with less than five minutes left in the third quarter put the Purple Tigers ahead for good. Watertown’s first points that night came on a safety when a Trousdale County snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone.
That was then — the start of what is now a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers, who pulled off a 42-21 win over a physical Marion County team. Though the Warriors ran the single-wing offense and Trousdale operates out of the wing-T, they are more similar than different in offensive philosophy.
“It’s going to be physical like last week,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster, whose Purple Tigers found themselves in a 14-14 tie in the second quarter before pulling away to a comfortable margin. “But this week, I anticipate it being four quarters of football, and it’s going to be a physical football game.”
The Yellow Jackets have also righted their ship since Sept. 4, winning nine straight to bring a 10-2 mark to Robinson Stadium.
“They haven’t changed,” Webster said. “They may have a few wrinkles here and there, but they’re still the same offensive team and the same (50) defensive team.
“They’ll go with some spread. They have that built into their offense.”
But like Marion County, which threw only five passes (with two completions and two interceptions) last week, Trousdale won’t pass the ball much if the Yellow Jackets can follow their script. They are built to run.
“That’s what they want to do,” Webster said. “They want to control the game, control the clock. They want to run the football.
“(We’ll have to) get lined up correctly. Knowing what to do is very important always in stopping Trousdale County’s offense. And, of course, we’ve got to tackle them, too.”
Watertown’s high-powered offense is built around the passing of Brayden Cousino, the catching of Quanterrius Hughes-Malone (among others) and the running of Cousino and the Jordanaires — Jordan Carter and Jordan Cason.
“We’re not going to change anything,” Webster said. “We’re going to run our offense. Of course, you don’t want any turnovers. We want to protect the football.
“We got to win all three phases (including special teams) of the football game.”
One thing expected to be different this year — field conditions. Wet weather in October and November the previous two years left Robinson Field muddy for this game. This fall has been dryer and the field conditions for the first two round of the playoffs have reflected the weather.
“We’re going to have good weather Friday night,” Webster said. “The field’s going to be in excellent shape.”
This winner will play at home on Black Friday against South Greene or Meigs County, who will bring 12-0 records into this week’s quarterfinal matchup in Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.