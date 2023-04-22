The saga of tweaking the Lebanon zoning code to eliminate a loophole that developers had been utilizing came to an end on Tuesday evening.

The Lebanon City Council approved a change that eliminated the loophole that allowed developers to utilize multi-use zoning to build apartment complexes in properties zoned as commercial neighborhoods (CN) and commercial service (CS).

