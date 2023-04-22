The saga of tweaking the Lebanon zoning code to eliminate a loophole that developers had been utilizing came to an end on Tuesday evening.
The Lebanon City Council approved a change that eliminated the loophole that allowed developers to utilize multi-use zoning to build apartment complexes in properties zoned as commercial neighborhoods (CN) and commercial service (CS).
“I think the CN and CS ordinance is a step in the right direction,” ward 4 council member Chris Crowell said. “Will it be something that we’ll revisit in the future? I’d say that it’s very possible that we will. It’s something that we’ll use to make the city a better place.”
The ordinance was approved on the second reading on Tuesday night.
“When this first came up, we talked about how there’s unintended consequences,” ward 6 council member Phil Moorehead said. “I think there’s more unintended consequences as a result of the original zoning being CS than what we thought as far as the number of apartment buildings going up. While I agree in that I don’t think that it’s perfect in its state as proposed tonight, I think it gets us a lot closer to where we want to be. If we need to revisit it down the road to tweak it, I’m all in favor of that as well.”
The ordinance was revised after the council received feedback from the community last Thursday.
Crowell made a motion to amend the ordinance to strike section 6 of the ordinance, which reads “that all Ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed to the extent of said conflict.”
“Section 6 does pertain to the property where Publix is on 109, the entire property” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “As a staff, as we were going through revisions last week, one of the things that we really thought about was that (this) was a development that we invested in as well, and it’s already in motion. There’s one phase left. I think that if everyone who had a CN development did (their development) like (Publix) did, this ordinance may not even be in front of you. They did a true mixed-use.”
The amendment was approved.
“This is a property that’s in ward 4,” Crowell said. “The thing that I would add in addition to that is that if this property had been proposed as an SP (specific planned district), which is usually my preference in the area that I represent, I would not have been in favor of the multi-family component, which this would allow.”
The change to the Lebanon zoning code was also approved and went into effect upon its approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.