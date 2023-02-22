Tim Douglas Hensley, 68, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Feb. 18, 2023.
Tim was born in Petros on Aug. 22, 1954, to Bob and Nellie Hensley.
Tim was a proud ironworker for 47 years with Local No. 492 in Nashville, a certified welder, a retired member of Boilermakers Local No. 37 in Slidell, Louisville, and a Free Mason at Lodge No. 488 in Speedwell.
A member of Petros Baptist Church, he attended Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church.
He loved life and traveled many places but always enjoyed the beach the most.
Recently, he and Linda traveled to Las Vegas, where he found a new hobby in the slot machines.
His greatest love was his grandchildren, who called him “Paw Paw” until the youngest started calling him “Poppa.”
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Nellie Hensley, and his brother, Steven Hensley.
He is survived by: his wife of 35 years, Linda Hensley; seven shared children, Timothy (Jenny) Hensley, Tammy (Todd) Gordon, Rhonda (Kris) Gorrell, Rebecca (Bobby) Woods, Ronnie (Beth) Arvin, Rachel (Daniel) Cherry, Donnie (Mardine) Arvin; brothers, Tad (Janet) Hensley, Randy (Vera) Hensley; sister-in-law, Linda Hensley; 25 grandchildren, Erica Howell, Morgan (Jenna) Foster, Brittni Arvin, Kayla Arvin, Ashlee Arvin, Donnie Ray Arvin, Chelsea Arvin, Logan Cherry, Tristin Gorrell, Faith Gorrell, Denton Arvin, Aaron Rowland, Keirsten Hensley, Waylon Hensley, Hunter Dodson, Ty Arvin, Larkin Cherry, Olivia Hensley, Michael Hensley, Taylor Gordon, Walker Gordon,
Parker Arvin, Christin Keeton, Britney Gray, Jacob Woods; and 17 great-grandchildren, Madison, Lilly, Lane, Timber, Grady Ray, Keely, Bryson, Wilder, Keaston, Davin, Jase, Kinlee, Harland, Declan, Atalie, Bryor and Kolt.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, with Danny Tomlinson officiating. A eulogy was given by Rodney Good from the Local No. 492. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, with Donnie Ray Arvin, Denton Arvin, Logan Cherry, Tristin Gorrell, Waylon Hensley, Michael Hensley, Eli Jackson and Dylan Howell serving as pallbearers. Honorary
pallbearers are the Ironworkers Local No. 492
Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association by visiting
www.heart.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
