A Heisman trophy winner is headlining Cumberland University’s homecoming event alongside a familiar face from local sports.
Former college football standout Tim Tebow plans to deliver remarks at Nokes-Lasater Field at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8. Later in the day, at Baird Chapel, he will be joined by WSMV4 sports anchor Chris Harris and Cumberland University Athletic Director Ron Pavan.
As for the topic of discussion, Tebow, Harris and Pavan will be exploring how people can make a difference in the lives of others.
“Cumberland is fortunate to have great friendships across multiple fields,” Pavan said. “We are thankful that Chris Harris would dedicate his time and expertise to Cumberland. It’s not every day a sports anchor is willing to cover a university’s homecoming game instead of a Titans game.”
Harris added, “I was very happy and honored to be asked by Ron Pavan over at Cumberland to help them out and moderate this event, which should be a lot of fun.”
For more than a decade, Harris has worked at the Nashville news station, covering sports across Tennessee and beyond. He’s covered sports from collegiate athletics to the big time, and on Oct. 8, he will be the moderator for the discussion with Tebow and Pavan.
“It’s going to be more of a conversation between Ron, Tim and myself,” Harris said. “We’ll talk about athletics and (Tebow’s) achievements, what he has done over the years and see where it goes. He has obviously been impactful both on and off the field. I think it will end up being more of an open-ended conversation that should be a lot of fun to hear about.”
With a subject like Tebow, Harris isn’t worried about keeping the conversation rolling.
“We are trying to make it as informative and entertaining of a night as we can,” Harris said. “I am sure that Tim has plenty of stories that are worth sharing, and we will try to bring some of those out.”
It’s not Harris’ first time at Cumberland University.
“I have covered a few things (at Cumberland), mainly with Coach (Woody) Hunt (the school’s recently-retired, long-time baseball coach),” Harris said. “You cannot think of Cumberland University without thinking about Woody Hunt. I was here in 2014 when they won the national title with the baseball team. That is when I first got to know him.”
Although Harris has a fond memory of that team’s return at the airport, he’s endeared to the university in other ways.
“Over the years, I have done a few stories over there and gotten to know Ron a little bit,” Harris said. “I was honored and happy that they thought of me when they were looking for someone to help with the event.”
The night will be Harris’ first time moderating an event.
“I have done speaking engagements or hosted a few events but nothing quite like this,” Harris said. “Tim Tebow is a huge name among the college-athletics landscape, and for Cumberland to be able to get him there is great.”
Harris has been covering sports for a long time, and there’s hypothetical question he often revisits, and he indicated that he’s probably not alone. It involves how things might have turned out differently if Tebow had not gone to the University of Florida.
“Back in the day, it was a choice between Alabama and Florida for him, and he ultimately chose Florida,” Harris said. “Had he chosen Alabama, that could have been a real sliding-doors moment. If he ends up going to Alabama, there is a good chance that Nick Saban never ends up at Alabama. Mike Shula was the head coach at the time. I don’t know, I would like to chat with him about that to see if he ever thinks about that.”
Even with all those years later, the gravity of that decision is still not lost on Harris.
“Covering sports, there are moments in time that end up being pivotal moments, and over the last 20 years, that is one of the biggest in college football,” Harris said.
Harris indicated that both his parents were alumni of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and that he grew up going to Volunteer football games.
“I have some great memories doing that,” Harris said.
Despite his orange connection, Harris harbors no ill will toward Tebow.
“I just appreciate excellent athletic achievement in any capacity,” Harris said. “Doing what I have done for so many years, my fandom has subsided exponentially from what it was back in the day.”
