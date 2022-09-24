A Heisman trophy winner is headlining Cumberland University’s homecoming event alongside a familiar face from local sports.

Former college football standout Tim Tebow plans to deliver remarks at Nokes-Lasater Field at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8. Later in the day, at Baird Chapel, he will be joined by WSMV4 sports anchor Chris Harris and Cumberland University Athletic Director Ron Pavan.

